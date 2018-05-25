Rattling women's cage-dwelling existence

LIKE live birds in a cage, six women flutter through their mundane existence without a care or a thought for the outside world.

In Lismore Theatre Company's production of Cagebirds, the action takes off when a new member is introduced to the flock, a wild one who quickly shatters the others' quiet cage-dwelling existence

This production features the mother/daughter combination and skill of Elyse (the Wild One) and Katie Knowles (the Twitting).

Elyse Knowles` recent roles include Chicago, Birthrights, Sylvia Plath, Theatre Bites, Vagina Monologues and Wait Until Dark.

Katie Knowles, aged 13, has performed in every LTC pantomime since 2012 (Lil' Red and the Christmas Feast, Peter Pan and Wendy, Alice in Wonderland, Scrooge, and Jax and the Beanstalk).

She also studies with Theatre Theatre and has performed in UnReal, Peace and War and is about to play The Grand High Witch in Roald Dahl's The Witches.

Katie Knowles greatest love is the theatre, but she has also played AFL with the Lismore Swans girls' team for the last three years.

Katie said she loves sharing the stage with her mother.

"I absolutely love it! I wouldn't want to be onstage with anyone else,” she said.

"Yes, there is a part of me that wants the spotlight all to myself but sharing it with my mum is something truly special.”