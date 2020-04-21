Rates hike still on the table, council yet to withdraw plan

Lismore City Council are yet to withdraw its SRV application with IPART.

IT'S been six weeks since Lismore City Council decided to scrap a controversial plan to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years but the withdrawal application still hasn't been lodged.

The council last year decided to apply to IPART to implement a staggered increase of 7.5, 9.4, 3.9 and 3.2 per cent over four years to fund an infrastructure and roads backlog.

But at the March 10 meeting, councillors voted to withdraw the plan to increase rates by 24 per cent over four years.

However an IPART spokeswoman confirmed the council has not formally withdrawn its SRV application as of 4pm on Monday.

"We still do not have any formal notification that the application is withdrawn for Lismore City Council's SRV," she said.

"We will update the website as soon as we get that through."

With the deadline for IPART's decision over the SRV looming closer, as the decision expected in May, there is no clear idea of when the council plans to submit its withdrawal application.

This is despite Lismore City Council general manager Shelley Oldham telling councillors' at last week's council meeting IPART were "well aware" of the council's intention to withdraw.

"We have been in correspondence with IPART every day, and IPART are well and truly aware of your intentions," she said.

Lismore City Council and mayor Isaac Smith have been contacted for comment.