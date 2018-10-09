Ratepayers will fork out to remove giant penis graffiti

THE Innes Park community was left disappointed to find lewd graffiti sprayed on the road at a popular family park.

Today a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said the council was aware of the graffiti and would remove it - at a cost to the community.

"It is extremely disappointing to see cases of graffiti continuing throughout the region, the removal of which comes at a cost to council, and ultimately the community," he said.

"These are funds that would otherwise be spent on projects like parks, walkways and improved roads.

"Instances of graffiti can be reported to council on 1300 883 699 or by using the Snap Send Solve app."

Yesterday, Bargara police said they were not aware of the incident but if found, those responsible could face wilful damage charges.

Anyone with information on this, or other instances of graffiti, can call police on 131 444.