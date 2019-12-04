Rate reprieve for fire victims

RICHMOND Valley Council is proposing several measures to ease the financial burden on residents impacted by the ongoing bush fire disaster.

The Busbys Flat Road fire destroyed 42 homes and 95 outbuildings and damaged a further 57 structures.

The Myall Creek Road bushfire has impacted Bora Ridge, Bungawalbin, New Italy, Whiporie, Camira Creek and surrounding areas.

In response, the council has developed a new draft financial hardship policy designed for residents impacted by natural disasters.

The Draft Financial Hardship - Natural Disaster Policy proposes to defer the due date for payments of council rates and charges by two years, including withholding of interest on outstanding moneys for that period.

A flexible payment plan would then be put in place to support residents to gradually catch up on their rate payments over the following two years.

The draft policy is now on public exhibition for feedback and can be accessed on the council’s website.

Submissions will be accepted until 3pm on December 17, and can be forwarded to the General Manager, Richmond Valley Council, Locked Bag 10, Casino, 2470, or emailed to council@richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au.

You can also make a submission online by filling out the contact form at www.richmondvalley.nsw.gov.au/contact/have-your-say/make-a-submission/

General manager Vaughan Macdonald said the council was also proposing to waive development assessment fees for property owners who wanted to rebuild or repair their homes following the bushfire disaster.

He said many residents were going through the challenging process of cleaning up their damaged property, and it was important for the council to provide some certainty for the future when the time came to consider rebuilding.