Rate hikes forecast in council’s $245m budget

RATE RISE: Tweed Shire Council rate payers can expect their bills to increase this year with a rate rise planned in the 2021/22 draft budget.

Rates in the Tweed Shire Council area are expected to go up by 2 per cent this year as detailed in the council's $254 million draft budget plan.

The average residential ratepayer will be slapped with a $1124.70 ordinary rates bill for the 2021/22 financial year - a total of $22.05 more than last year.

Water, sewerage and waste charges are also on the rise, costing the average rate payer an extra $30.30 on top of ordinary rates.

The budget draft states the rates rise is in line with the independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal "rate peg" of 2 per cent.

The draft also outlines user charges and fees are generally are planned to go up by 5 per cent.

"Some fees are prescribed by the State Government, with council having no discretion in the setting of those fees," the document states.

Capital expenditure is expected to cost $65 million with mayor projects including waste transfer station infrastructure ($4.9m), sewer rising main Kings Forest ($2.3m), Clarrie Hall Dam raising ($2.2m), water supply link to Gold Coast ($2.2m) and the Eviron landfill wetland and leachate pond ($2.0m).

The draft plan was discussed at the April 15 council meeting.

Councillor Warren Polglase said he supported the budget, however, questioned why so much money was going towards "climate change" ($18,000 for climate change fund) instead of maintaining assets.

"I've never seen a worst year in my life than potholes and roads," Cr Polglase said.

"Our roads are slowly deteriorating … we're not keeping up."

Councillor Katie Milne proposed reallocating money from the major events fund due to a surplus in last year's budget when most events did not go ahead.

The councillors unanimously agreed to move $28,000 from the major events budget to the roads and stormwater salary budget to pay for a traffic and road safety program.

Mayor Chris Cherry congratulated the finance manager on creating what was described as an "incredibly tight draft budget which will be placed on public display in coming weeks".

Tweed Shire Council Chambers. Photo: Melissa Belanic / Tweed Daily

Proposed General Rates

Residential: $1124.70

Business: $1236.30

Farmland: $1124.70

Proposed other charges

Water Access Charge: $182.10

Sewerage Charge: $881.35

Landfill Management Charge: $57.50

Domestic Waste (Admin) Charge: $71.90

Domestic General Waste Service Charge (red): $185.00

Domestic Recycling Service Charge (yellow): $80.00

Domestic Organic Service Charge (green): $103.00 3.00 3.0%

Total $2,685.55

Originally published as Rate hikes forecast in council's $245m budget