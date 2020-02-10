Menu
Rare trees saved from Mt Nardi bushfire

Amber Gibson
9th Feb 2020 11:00 PM
A RARE prehistoric oak tree species unique to Australia has been saved.

A dedicated team of firefighters and specialists rapidly responded to the threat posed by a bushfire in northeast NSW in December last year.

National Parks and Wildife Service project officer for threatened species, Justin Mallee, said the rare Nightcap Oak and other endangered species were saved thanks to careful planning and co-ordination by threatened species experts, NPWS and the NSW Rural Fire Service.

“Though not as famous as the Wollemi Pines, the Nightcap Oak, with only 120 mature specimens left, is just as old and rare, with evidence of its existence dating back over 100 million years to the age of the dinosaurs,” Mr Mallee said.

Dating back to the age of dinosaurs: A Nightcap Oak shoot
The Nightcap National Park and its surrounding area is the only place in the world where these trees are found in the wild.

“We needed to ensure that every effort was made to save them from the Mt Nardi bushfire,”

Mr Mallee said.

Experts from the NSW Government’s Saving our Species program took emergency cuttings from the trees as an ‘insurance’ measure.

“The cuttings, which included endangered Minyon Quandong and Peach Myrtle samples, have been removed to a specialist nursery where they are being propagated.

“We’re undertaking a post fire assessment that will help us understand the impact of the fires on these species.

“This will inform future efforts to conserve the species, including the protection, conservation or translocation of the remaining wild population.”

Dating back to the age of dinosaurs: A Nightcap Oak shoot
