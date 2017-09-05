Rare talent wins player of the year in NRRRL

Cudgen second-rower Caleb Ziebell won the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League player of the year award

CUDGEN second-rower Caleb Ziebell has been named Novaskill Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League player of the year.

He picked up a number of votes at the back end of the season to finish one point clear of Evans Head fullback Aaron Scells while Cudgen teammate Myles Donnelly was third on 17 points.

Marist Brothers second-rower Kyle Kennedy led after 10 rounds and finished fourth while Casino halfback Tahne Robinson bolted into fifth.

Robinson did win the first grade rookie of the year award and he has a big future in the sport after an impressive season at the Cougars.

It is another big achievement for Ziebell who won the Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket player of the year award this past summer.

He is a rare talent that has been able to excel across multiple codes at the top level on the Far North Coast.

Ziebell played more as a front-rower last season but has been even more dangerous playing wider and creating opportunities for his outside men this year.

He was dominant in the NRRRL preliminary final at the weekend and could cap a big season with a premiership if they beat Ballina in the grand final on Sunday.

Murwillumbah fullback Toby McIntosh won the player of the year award last year and he went on to win the grand final against Cudgen the following week.

Other winners of the award from recent years include Evans Head lock Jack Wythes, Ballina hooker Andrew Battese and Murwillumbah captain Sam O'Dea.

It was also a big night for Cudgen centre Ben O'Gorman, who has been a standout since representing Northern Rivers in the NSW Country Championships.

He finished the season as the top try-scorer (21), highest point-scorer (226), most goals (71) and representative player of the year.

Marist Brothers won the club championships while Michael Woods claimed coach of the year honours.

Other awards:

Oscar Clarke, Tweed Coast, most tries (15) in Under-18s

Tahne Robinson, Casino, Under-18s rookie of the year

Ethan Kane, Cudgen, Under-18s player of the year

John Campbell, Marist Brothers, most tries (17) reserve grade

Ash Tickner, Murwillumbah, reserve grade player of the year

Hayley McAnelly, Marist Brothers, women's league tag representative player of the year

Paul O'Neill, Marist Brothers, respect towards referees award

Kelly Anderson, Ballina, registrar

Luke Rankin, Tweed Coast, treasurer

Robert Lyons, Kyogle, secretary

Al Perry, Ballina, president

Anne Dries, Evans Head, volunteer

Jack Nicholson, emerging referee