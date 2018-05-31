'RARE' SKILL: Dying art of tuning a piano by ear

Piano tuner Kent Eastwood loves to hear the notes of piano ring true when correctly tuned.

A GRAND piano normally has 240 strings and 88 keys, with a combined tension in those strings of 18 tonnes, so keeping one in tune is a complex and painstaking task.

But Northern Rivers resident Kent Eastwood does it all by ear.

Mr Eastwood, who is also a singer songwriter and a composer, is one of the last piano tuners to have studied the two-year, full-time course set up by Wayne Stuart, of Stuart and Songs pianos.

The musician moved to the area 18 months ago after living for a while in Germany.

There are currently no courses in Australia, so the skill is not being taught anymore.

With more than 20 years of experience, Mr Eastwood has been able to find plenty of work in the area despite the arrival of digital tools for piano tuning.

"It is very rare to have learnt to tune a piano by ear," he said.

"A lot of people wonder whether there is a need for piano tuners, because of the digital revolution that is happening now, but pianos are beautiful instruments that are made of wood and metal and all the things that expand and contract with temperature changes.

"They've got 240 strings, so when you play one note and you put your foot on the pedal that lift the dampers off the strings, then all those strings resonate just a little bit, and let that note really ring.

"If you start playing a piece on a piano then the complicated resonance that is going on across all those strings is very detailed, and to replicate that exactly in a digital platform is very difficult.

"If you did it correctly, the computing power needed would be enormous."

Mr Eastwood offers his services from the Gold Coast to Ballina, and into Casino, Kyogle and Lismore.

He said his average client was a family with a standing piano for learning and practice, music teachers and schools.

"It's mostly families and music teachers, and there is an impressive amount of professional musicians in this area, but pianos owned by families are the bulk of my work," he said.

"Tuning a piano is quite a big job, you usually allow two hours, and for most people who have piano at home, tuning it once a year is enough."

Mr Eastwood said the biggest issue with owning a piano in coastal areas was string damage - the salt in the air makes the strings go rusty.

"Many pianos need the strings replaced after 20 years, whereas in inland areas, the strings on a piano may last 40 years," he said.

For details visit his website, kenteastwood.com.