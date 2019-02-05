Rare plant found at Alstonville property

A NEW discovery of an endangered species has led to a win-win solution for biodiversity and farm production at a Northern Rivers property.

The plant Rosewood Mistletoe, Amyema plicatula, is listed as a State and Commonwealth endangered species and was previously known only to exist at one or two other locations in Australia.

Several of the parasitic plants were discovered recently on rosewood trees at Summerland Farm House, a business of House with No Steps at Alstonville, during planning for a new avocado plantation.

Following native vegetation advice and species identification from Local Land Services, the development was amended to ensure the rare plant was protected.

General manager Dylan O'Malley said the agricultural and tourism enterprise was now embarking on a new native vegetation regeneration project with lead supervisor Cameron Delaney.

John Nagle from Local Land Services with Cameron Delaney and Dylan O'Malley, House with No Steps and the Rosewood Mistletoe plant.

"The discovery has led us to investigate the benefit of securing native vegetation on the property,” Mr O'Malley said.

"A successful program can also lead to further job creation for people with disability and an opportunity to further educate visitors.

Amending the 5000 tree avocado plantation meant slightly reducing it in size but it is still expected to create 14 new jobs for people with disabilities over the next five years.

Local Land Services' sustainable land management officer, John Nagle, was excited to have helped discover the remnant population of Rosewood Mistletoes.

"This is a fine example of horticultural practice working in with and helping conserve remnant areas of vegetation and important isolated trees,” Mr Nagle said.

"I am delighted by this result that not only supports agricultural production, providing an important economic boost for this area, but also for biodiversity to be maintained and enhanced on the farm.”

Office of Environment and Heritage threatened species officer, Dianne Brown, said the mistletoe discovery was significant because it tripled the current known population and expanded its known range.