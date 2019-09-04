Rare opportunity to own one of Byron's grand homes

ORIGINAL: One of Byron Bay's original homes with some of the best views in the area.

TYRONE, one of Byron Bay's original grand houses is on the market for the first time in 137 years.

Originally established by Thomas Boyle, his second wife and 11 children, current sixth generation owner, Shauna Boyle is reluctantly saying good bye.

"The place is filled with so many memories, it will be terribly difficult to leave,” Ms Boyle said.

"But when I start feeling sentimental I think of me up at midnight chasing escaped cows around by myself and having to cope with the astronomical price of feed.”

The property has played host to 3 three family weddings and two family funerals as well as countless friends and family who lived there over the years.

"People have described the property to me as a sanctuary,” Ms Boyle said.

"I am always meeting people who tell me members of their family once called the place home during challenging times in their lives.

"During the depression many who were facing hardship lived and worked at Tyrone and it has continued to be a haven for friends and extended family.”

The Boyle family arrived from Ireland in 1821, shortly after the Irish Potato Famine, and began farming at Jamberoo on the South Coast of NSW.

In 1881 after the cedar getters had finished cutting in Byron Shire three Boyle brothers settled on selections around the Byron Bay area.

As well as running dairy cattle on Tyrone, Edward was the area's first undertaker and school master. He was also part of setting up the Bangalow Show.

The private 55-acre estate sits high above Byron Bay with 360-degree uninterrupted views from Cape Byron Lighthouse towards Brunswick Heads and the hinterland to Mount Warning.

Tyrone is a beautifully restored circa 1881 Grand Federation home with 6 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and several living areas, all with high ceilings.

The original rare timber floors were sourced and milled on the farm and there are double French timber doors opening out onto both north and south facing decks, all the better to drink in the views.

The property includes 'The Dairy at Byron'- a newly rebuilt lodge with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathroom deluxe accommodation.

This popular holiday letting is just 150 metres from the main residence and positioned to ensure complete privacy.

There is also an additional fully self contained one bedroom studio with a separate car space and spectacular views that delivers passive income.

The property's creek sits amongst a tranquil rainforest remnant and there is a spring fed dam.

By car this piece of Byron Bay history is 11.8km from Byron Bay, 7.7km from the villages of Bangalow and Newrybar, 30.6km from Ballina airport and 64.8km from Coolangatta airport.

