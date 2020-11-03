'RARE, EXCLUSIVE': Farm for sale for first time in 100 years

A former dairy farm on Wyrallah Rd at Tuckurimba is on the market for the first time in a century.

A ONCE-THRIVING dairy farm on the outskirts of Lismore, which produced some of the finest cream for Norco, is on the market for the first time in 100 years.

With 159 acres of fertile faring land on Wyrallah Rd at Tuckurimba, the property has incredible views and would suit a mixed farming venture.

The original dairy is still standing ‒ it's in poor condition but there is power available.

"A renovator's delight," the listing states.

"The original homestead, with timber floors, is perfectly positioned set back from the road and overlooks the farm.

"Power is connected and provides a good starting base to build your dream home.

"Subject to council approval, with a primary production zoning and allowing for dual occupancy, the property can house a second dwelling with many good house sites available.

"Plenty of water available via three underground bores (one with a windmill), all requiring work."

The farm and property is "ready to be brought back to life".

"This is your opportunity to purchase large lot acreage in a tightly held community and own the great Australian dream," the website states.

For more information about this Tuckurimba property, phone Katrina Ulyatt from One Agency Real Estate Manwarring Property Group at Alstonville on 0466717517.

It will be auctioned on Saturday, November 28, at 2pm.