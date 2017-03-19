Rare books found on the shelves of a Lismore charity shop

PROOF of one person's trash is another persons treasure was never more true than when two rare 1860 leather-bound books were recently discovered on the shelves of a Lismore opportunity shop.

While charity shops have long been a source of amazing - and often profitable finds - for second hand booksellers and collectors, Mark Bailey who manages the book section of the Magellan St Lifeline Store, said these volumes were of significant interest.

Mr Bailey said that whilst the books were rare in their own right, his research of an Ex Libris book plate inserted in the front of each volume was what really set these books apart.

"The book plates showed that the books were once part of the library of The Hon. Niel Black," he said.

He said research showed Mr Black was a significant pastoralist in mid-19th century South Australia and Victoria and was eventually elected to the Victorian Legislative Council, where he organised the first Royal Tour to Australia by Prince Albert in 1867.

"Many rare and unique books come through the Magellan St shop each week," he said.

"Currently the busy Lifeline Store, which is managed by Stacey Andrews, has four WW2 (era) editions of the Scouting Newspaper Jamboree."

Mr Bailey said these papers were issued at each Annual Scouts Jamboree and were distributed to Scouts at the camp.

As such these publications had a very limited circulation and to be found in such excellent condition made them even rarer.

Mr Bailey said book-lovers should keep in mind each Thursday the Magellan St shop puts hundreds of books on sale, with any three books from the bargain bin for $2.

He said the store stocks almost 2000 other books priced from as little as $3, DVDs sell for $2 and DVD games are available from as little as $5, he said.

"People may not know this but all proceeds from the six Lifeline Stores on the Northern Rivers went directly to funding the Northern Rivers Lifeline Counselling Service," he said.

Mr Bailey urged people with good quality books to donate them to any Lifeline Store or to any of the Lifeline collection bins.