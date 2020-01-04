Rappville still a disaster zone three months after fire

PLASTIC, yellow warning tape flickers in the wind and wraps its way around the bent, charred remains of what used to be Allan Robertson's Rappville home.

For three months, his burnt house has sat in a pile, the tin roof curved out of shape by the intense heat of the October 3 fire that ripped through the village.

At least seven other asbestos contaminated properties are also waiting to be cleared.

The site of the destroyed community hall is clear, yet two adjoining houses are nothing but rubble and are in direct sight of the school.

A temporary hessian fence hides the destructive view from Rappville Public School students.

Richmond Valley Council general manager Vaughan Macdonald said the clearing of asbestos sites was managed by NSW Public Works, who contracted out the jobs.

"Initially, they were only clearing up uninsured properties that met disaster criteria," Mr Macdonald said.

"Given the gravity of the situation, they will clean up residential dwellings whether they are insured or not."

Sixty-three days ago the Busbys Flat Rd fire, fanned by high unpredictable winds, caused houses to explode and hit the town with such speed, many residents had to flee their homes and evacuate to the school.

The rubble is a stark reminder of the disaster.

As thousands evacuate in the south of the state and Victoria, Rappville needs to move on and clearing the sites is part of that.

Public Works began clearing sites in the week before Christmas, Mr Macdonald said.

Asbestos is at its most contaminated when it has been burnt and is friable, he said.

A Public Works Advisory representative said the clean-up of asbestos in Rappville had started but will take some time, up to a couple of months, to be completed.

Qualified demolition contractors will contact uninsured owners in the coming weeks to organise the clean up of their sites.

The government recently announced that insured homes will also be cleared by Public Works so home owners do not lose part of their insurance claim on the clean up.

Properties with asbestos have been sprayed with PVA glue to protect human health, Public Works advised.