Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Significant damage to properties at Rappville after fire tore through the region.
Significant damage to properties at Rappville after fire tore through the region.
News

RAPPVILLE FIRE: One year on, town is slowly recovering

Aisling Brennan
9th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT'S hard to believe it's already been a year since the horrific bushfires ripped through Rappville.

With the world now focused on the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rappville community is slowly rebuilding to its former glory before the bushfires.

The pub is back, people are returning to their village and the trees are looking lush.

>>>SEE MORE: Like a phoenix, Rappville School rises from the ashes

But with so much destruction, it's hard to forget how things rapidly changed when the fire went through the community.

We take a look back at some of the more intense scenes:

One year on: Rappville fire devastated region

>>>SEE MORE: Losing beloved dog in fire worse than home burning

>>>SEE MORE: Rappville fires damage estimated at $25M

northern rivers bushfires nsw bushfire rappville rappville fires 2019
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Young woman in induced coma after crash

        Young woman in induced coma after crash

        News EMERGENCY services are on scene at a serious crash.

        Kochie, Chaser guy coming to Lismore (well, sort of)

        Premium Content Kochie, Chaser guy coming to Lismore (well, sort of)

        News Two popular TV presenters are coming to Lismore in October for a special event.

        Out with the old and in with the new, Tabulam bridge opens

        Premium Content Out with the old and in with the new, Tabulam bridge opens

        News THE new Tabulam Bridge is officially open with politicians discussing ways to reuse...

        Budget contained no real ‘surprises’ for Northern Rivers

        Premium Content Budget contained no real ‘surprises’ for Northern Rivers

        News RDA Northern Rivers has welcomed the overall budget strategy which it says will be...