Rappville Dog Trials will pay tribute to pioneers

Steve Flatley’s dog Jude competing in the maiden/novice dog trials on Saturday at Rappville sportsground.

COMPETITORS will travel from all over Northern NSW for the seventh annual Rappville Memorial Dog Trial on July 15 and 16.

The two-day event at the Rappville Sports Ground will kick off at 7am and will feature some of the country's best cattle dog triallers.

"It's going to be a great weekend of dog trialling," organisers, Geoff McLennan, said.

"Northern NSW is home to some of the best cattle dog handlers going around and many of them will be at Rappville at the weekend including past and current NSW and Australian champions.

"If you enjoy watching a skilled cattle dog and his handler at work, Rappville is the place to be this weekend."

The first rounds of the maiden, novice and open events will be run Saturday and Sunday morning, with the finals of all three events scheduled for late Sunday morning.

The dog trial recognises the contribution to the Rappville community of three men - Ian Ensby, Rex McLennan and Jack Richards - who died within a short period of each other.

Admission to the dog trial is free. A canteen will operate all weekend.