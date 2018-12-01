Menu
RAPPER: Ryan Daniel Montgomery, aka Royce da 5'9”.
Rap royalty Royce da 5'9" brings new and old hits

Javier Encalada
by
1st Dec 2018 10:07 AM
RYAN Daniel Montgomery, 41, better known by his stage name Royce da 5'9", is an American rapper and songwriter, best known for his longtime association with Eminem as well as his solo career.

Royce da 5'9" has recorded primarily with producers Carlos '6 July' Broady and DJ Premier, as well as ghost-writing for artists like Diddy and Dr. Dre.

Royce is currently one half of the rap duo Bad Meets Evil with Eminem, and one half of the hip hop duo PRhyme with DJ Premier.

Royce 5'9" said his music is all about the journey.

"I just want the fans to hear my evolution as an artist as well as me as a man and learn from my mistakes," he said.

"I think they got a little bit of that with Layers, (the 2016 album came out in Australia via Golden Era, an imprint label run by Australian rappers Hilltop Hoods) but Book of Ryan (his 2018 release) is me letting it all out.

"I want to be an example to the younger artists and help out anyway I can."

Book of Ryan is Royce da 5'9"'s seventh studio album .

Listen to the album here: 

(WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE)

Book of Ryan was released last May 4, by Royce's own label Heaven Studios and eOne Music.

The album features guest appearances from artists Eminem, J. Cole, Pusha T, Jadakiss, Fabolous, pianist Robert Glasper, Melanie Rutherford, and Marsha Ambrosius, amongst others.

