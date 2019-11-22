Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CELEBRATION: Lismore's Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council said they are proud its Ranger program was recognised as a Landcare champion at the NSW Landcare Awards last month.
CELEBRATION: Lismore's Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council said they are proud its Ranger program was recognised as a Landcare champion at the NSW Landcare Awards last month. Jackie Munro
Environment

Rangers recognised as Landcare champions

Jackie Munro
by
21st Nov 2019 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR the Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council, having their rangers team recognised for their efforts has been a blessing.

At the 2019 NSW Landcare Awards held last month, the ranger program was recognised as a 'Landcare Champion' for the program participants' efforts in regenerating the land council's reserve and nursery near Nimbin Rocks.

The land council has been running the ranger program since 2010, with the scheme employing local Aboriginal people to learn proper land management.

Ranger project coordinator Karan-Rae West said the primary goal of the Ngulingah Rangers were to return the Nimbin Rocks area back to its natural state.

She said as part of their studies rangers learn a wide variety of land management skills, including weed management and cultural burning, as well as participating in workshops and Firesticks programs and working with other land councils.

"We collect seeds from an area and propagate them at Nimbin, where we can put them straight back onto the property,” she said.

"We have really started to make a difference to our land and we are currently expanding our nursery, doubling our size nearly since we started.”

The Ngulingah Rangers are a program designed to teach Indigenous people how to care for their land and environment, such as cultural burning, proper land management and planting and cultivating native species.
The Ngulingah Rangers are a program designed to teach Indigenous people how to care for their land and environment, such as cultural burning, proper land management and planting and cultivating native species. Ngulingah LALC

She said as the project coordinator, it has been "wonderful” to have her team recognised by Landcare.

"It's so fantastic to see the rangers' hard work be recognised,” she said.

Ngulingah Local Aboriginal Land Council chairman James Henderson travelled to Broken Hill to represent the land council and collect the award.

He said the Landcare people had been amazed by the work the rangers had done, and said he was immensely proud of their efforts.

"It was a great honour for me to represent the team, but this is all about them. They deserve this,” he said.

"After seeing everything they have done, we ask ourselves, where do we go from here. I don't know, but I can see a brighter future ahead.”

The Landcare awards ceremony saw award winners from diverse categories, including farming, Coastcare and Indigenous land management, announced by representatives of award sponsors and NSW Landcare community champions and stalwarts.

landcare awards ngulingah lalc ngulingah rangers northern rivers environment
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FIRE UPDATE: Fires still burning in hot, dry conditions

        FIRE UPDATE: Fires still burning in hot, dry conditions

        News OVERNIGHT, the Myall Creek Road fire was still listed at Emergency warning level.

        Across the world, craft group makes mittens for koala paws

        premium_icon Across the world, craft group makes mittens for koala paws

        Pets & Animals Aussies touched by Dutch group's purpose

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        EMERGENCY ALERT: Fire burning through pine plantations

        News The fire warning has been escalated

        Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        premium_icon Gig guide: From Tex Perkins to Beccy Cole

        Whats On There are some fantastic gigs in this week's Northern Rivers list