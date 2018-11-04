Rangers good enough to do some damage

The softball season has started well for Rous Rangers.

The softball season has started well for Rous Rangers. Supplied

ROUS Rangers showed they will be a force in Far North Coast softball this season with a 13-1 win over Rous Warriors at Albert Park, Lismore.

Warriors were always going to have a tough battle against their more highly-rated club mates on Saturday, however the scoreline did not reflect how close it was.

Libby Cramp and Tanya Harris-Bateman led Warriors' defence with some great outs including a double play.

Jazmine Ward pulled off an amazing catch at rightfield to stop a potentially home run.

Despite the good form of Warriors pitcher Esther Denning, the Rangers batters hit the ball hard and found gaps in the field.

Stalwart Cheryl Nilon was sensational for Rangers, hitting safely each time at bat and finishing with a massive home run.

Val Dowse continues to shine at leftfield taking several catches, while the mother and daughter duo of Amy Gordon pitching to mother Loris shut down the Warriors batters.

Casino are emerging as a top contender in the Red division with a convincing 9-1 win over Workers Wild Turkeys.

The Casino batters attacked Workers pitcher Lyn McDonald from the start, scoring two runs off Lachlan Coe's bat in the first innings.

Hits from Oliver Shields, Emma Shields, Jade Popp, Mikayla Coe and Courtney Connell kept the score ticking over for Casino with two runs each innings.

Workers had some great hits from Lauren Forrester, Sebastan Banister and Bronwyn Gibson but their base running too often led to easy outs.

Casino's Jade Popp was aggressive at third base with four outs and combined well with Coe at shortstop, who featured in six outs.

Forrester at shortstop was Workers' best player, involved in eight outs, while second base Erin Rucker had five.

Byron Bay Redsox proved too strong for Ballina Hammerheads, winning 10-1.

Shannon Knapp controlled the game from the mound for Redsox along with the stretching skills of first base Stephanie Clifford-Hoskings, who pulled in several wayward throws.

Ballina pitcher Hannah Graham was consistent and at times was let down by her field.

Third base Jodi Knight and sister Wendy at first combined well for a number of outs.

However, Byron Bay's attacking and defensive play was exceptional.