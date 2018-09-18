Randy reptiles get it on in Bundaberg home

SNAKES ALIVE: Andrew Buckley from Buckley's Snake Relocation had his hand full, after he was called to relocate six common green tree snakes from a Kepnock home on Sunday.

WHAT a game of hide and seek, snake enthusiast, Andrew Buckley found himself in on Sunday morning.

Mr Buckley, of Buckley Snake Relocations Service, was called to reports of three snakes in a Kepnock home.

To the surprise of both the home owner and Mr Buckley, the more they searched the more they found.

The legless reptiles are out-and-about looking for love as it's the beginning of the breeding season.

The snake remover said it was most likely one female and five males, which were vying for her attention, had found themselves inside the property.

"They were all common tree snakes -even though they were different in size and colours," Mr Buckley said.

"Some were really tiny and others were big, some were light and some were dark.

"It all depends on the age of the snake and the environment it lives in to how it looks."

He said it was his educated guess to assume the snakes were in a group, or what is known as a mating ball.

"The home owner was adamant that I search everywhere for the snakes and lucky I did," he said.

"As I did I came across another one, six in total.

"Some were on one side of the garage and others on the other side."

Mr Buckley said this type of snake was known to get together with other males when chasing a female at mating time.

"Let's just say she wouldn't have a clue at the end who the dad is of her young," he said.

"Generally you won't see more than two snakes together, unless it's at their birth.

"With other species when mating two male snakes may fight each other and you have the dominant male and the lesser male."

He said the home owner was a little shocked to find six snakes.

"She thought it was amazing, but better not to be in her garage," he said.

"For me, it was like pass the parcel as I lifted a box and found another surprise."

Anyone needing a snake removed from their property can phone Mr Buckley on 0456 934 578.