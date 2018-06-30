Randwick Trainer has eyes on another Ramornie

GAME PLAN: Sydney trainer Peter Snowden is eyeing off the Ramornie at Grafton next month

RANDWICK trainer Peter Snowden will rely on back-in-form sprinter I Thought So to add to his record as the leading modern-day trainer of Ramornie Handicap winners at Grafton next month.

Snowden won his third Ramornie and his first in partnership with his son Paul when his classy sprinter Calanda beat The Monstar and stablemate Flippant in last year's Listed sprint over 1200m.

Snowden previously won successive Ramornie Handicaps in 2010 and 2011 with Pinwheel and Jerezana when he was head trainer for Sheikh Mohammed's Darley stable.

His three wins have made Snowden the most successful Ramornie trainer since Queenslander Neville Russell won the race five times between 1933 and 1940, including four successive wins with the remarkable Cuban Song.

Snowden was preparing last year's winner Calanda for another tilt at the Ramornie and he looked to be on target after resuming with a closing third behind The Monstar and Platinum Angel in the G2 Moreton Cup (1200m) at the Sunshine Coast on June 2.

However, Calanda won't make it back to Grafton for the $160,000 Grafton Services Club Ramornie on July 11 after he suffered a joint injury that ruled him out of last Saturday's Healy Stakes at Doomben.

"Calanda is back in our Randwick stable getting treatment for a joint problem and won't be going to Grafton,” Snowden said.

"However, I Thought So will definitely be going to Grafton. He's in winning form and the Ramornie looks ideal for him.”

Snowden was considering a start in the $50,000 South Grafton Cup (1600m) on July 8 for last Saturday's Doomben winner Grande Rosso but has ruled him out after going over the conditions of the race.