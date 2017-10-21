20°
Mystery woman's random act of kindness

A random act of kindness helped an elderly woman suffering depression.
Alina Rylko
A STRANGER'S act of random kindness at a Lismore Square hairdresser has helped a Sydney grandmother beat the blues.

Eighty-three-year-old Connie Lawrence was visiting her daughter Terry Lawrence in Lismore on Friday when she went to Just Cuts to get her hair trimmed.

The hairdressers appointment heralded a special turning point for Mrs Lawrence senior, who was coming out the end of a five month bout of depression.

Visiting the salon to has been "her thing" since the onset of depressive symptoms about 30 years ago.

"After I'd finished getting my hair cut I went to the counter to pay and they said 'it's already been paid for' by a young girl sitting in the chair next to me," Mrs Lawrence senior said.

"I hadn't spoken to the young girl before that, and I didn't know her.

"I thanked her and said 'I try to live my life kindly every day', and she said 'there you go, now it's come back."

Mrs Lawrence said has a positive outlook on life in many ways, including sharing her garden vegetables with the community at her hometown of Hornsby.

"If I If I see someone and they look really nice I'll say 'you look nice today' and I smile at strangers," Mrs Lawrence senior said.

"I would like to know the woman who paid for my haircut - just to say thank-you again and tell her how much I appreciate it.

"It meant a great deal to me after I hadn't been well so."

On Facebook's Lismore Information Exchange page, granddaughter Harah Sort also thanked the mystery woman.

"Brought tears to my eyes, thanks for sharing," responded Ms Janelle Power.

