Drug lab ‘most dangerous police have ever seen’

A CLANDESTINE drug lab found in Sydney's south west is being described as the largest and most dangerous police have ever seen.

NSW Police Acting Assistant Commissioner Stuart Smith said six rooms in the once family home had been turned into drug labs.

Police and detectives uncovered a large clandestine laboratory manufacturing illicit drugs in Sydney’s south west last night. Photo: Tim Pascoe

"This lab, according to one of our most experienced operators involved in chemical operations, was the largest and most dangerous laboratories they have ever encountered with hazardous chemicals," Mr Smith said.

"We found at least 1kg of product in the final stages of refinement and 100 litres which would be refined into (about 100kg) of prohibited drug.

"Those drugs certainly would have been bound for dance festivals this weekend."

NSW Fire and Rescue officer wearing protective clothing about to enter the house.Picture: Tim Hunter.

The shocking discovery comes ahead of three major dance festivals this Australia Day weekend and continued warnings to Sydney's youth about the dangers involved in the party drug culture.

The lab, less than 50m from St Joseph's Primary school, was allegedly in the process of manufacturing the drug ice when police arrived, with various chemicals and precursors used in making MDMA also found.

Mr Smith said there was enough acetone in the air to "blow the entire block up" if something had gone wrong.

The discovery drew a large-scale response from emergency services. Picture: Tim Hunter.

"If people were to see the rancid conditions that these drugs were being prepared under, they're probably less likely to take the damn stuff," he told 2GB today.

"It's significant at this time when we're in the middle of this challenge with dance festivals and drug use that we make such significant arrests."

Two men, aged 52 and 48, have been arrested and charged and will appear in Liverpool Local Court today.

Another two, aged 35 and 48, are in hospital "suffering affects of amphetamines" will be released into police custody and are expected to be charged soon.

The lab is in the process of being rendered safe by specialist hazmat (hazardous materials) firefighters and will be dismantled throughout today.

Five people have died from suspected drug overdoses at music festivals in NSW since September.

Their deaths will be at the centre of a coronial inquest later this year.

Police are urging festival-goers to celebrate safely and responsibly this Australia Day weekend, especially at the three music festivals taking place across Sydney.

Police will be out in force at festivals this weekend. Picture: Toby Zerna

Centennial Park Electric Gardens festival.

The Electric Gardens music festival is in Sydney's Centennial Park on January 26, while the Hardcore Till I Die festival on January 26, and the Rolling Loud music festival on January 27 will both be held at Sydney Showground.

A police operation will be in place at each of the festivals involving officers from the Central Metropolitan Region and South West Metropolitan Region, with assistance from specialist units including the Dog Unit, Licensing Police, and Police Transport Command.

Deputy Commissioner Metropolitan Field Operations, Jeff Loy, said officers will maintain a high-visibility presence at these events, targeting anti-social behaviour and criminal activity.

"Thousands of people are expected to attend the three festivals across two days and police from both general duties and specialist units will be patrolling the venue and targeting the supply and possession of illegal drugs," Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

"We want people to enjoy the festivals, but we want them to do so safely. We're regularly reminded of the negative effects illegal drug taking has on people's health and behaviour, and we will be targeting those intent on bringing any illegal substance into the events."

A police operation will be in place at each of the festivals.

Police officers will also be able to hand out Drug Criminal Infringement Notices (CINS) of up to $400 for illegal drug possession offences under a new trial introduced by the NSW Government.

"Officers patrolling these music festivals will be able to issue on-the-spot fines for small-quantity drug possession. Additionally, anyone found supplying drugs to festival goers will be arrested and charged," Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

"There is no such thing as safe drugs. We have seen young people lose their lives from taking illegal drugs in recent weeks, that should be enough to make you think twice about what you put in your body."

The victims of festival drug overdoses.

Anyone under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or who feels unwell, is urged to seek professional medical attention.

"With the warm weather expected to continue, revellers are encouraged to look after one another, stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water - not alcohol, keep cool, and be sun smart.

"Poor choices can have serious consequences and we urge all people attending these festivals to remain safe, look after your friends, and don't risk your health or your good reputation," Deputy Commissioner Loy said.

Festival-goers are asked to use public transport and plan their trip to event ahead of time. Visit transportnsw.info for the latest timetable and ticketing information for trains, buses, ferries, light rail and taxi ranks.

Six rooms in the once family home had been turned into drug labs. Picture: Tim Hunter.

The lab was allegedly in the process of manufacturing ‘ice’ when police arrived. Picture: Tim Hunter.