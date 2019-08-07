Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alex Rance is gone for the season.
Alex Rance is gone for the season.
AFL

Rance pulls pin on comeback bid

by Michael Warner
7th Aug 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RICHMOND superstar Alex Rance has pulled the pin on his comeback bid from a knee reconstruction.

Rance told teammates on Wednesday his unlikely attempt to return to the field this season had failed.

He has spent months rehabilitating the knee injured in the season opener against Carlton, but will now concentrate on a return for the same match next year.

The news come just a week after Rance had said how optimistic he felt about playing again this campaign.

"I am ever the optimist and potentially a little bit reckless," he said last week.

"It probably goes with the way I play and all that kind of stuff.

"I'll be heavily pushing to play. But I have got to think about the club holistically.

"If it happens again, what will that do not only to myself but the club and my mates? That is one thing I will have to wrap my head around but I will make that call next week."

More Stories

afl alex rance richmond tigers
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    UNITED THEY STAND: NRRRL team of the decade

    premium_icon UNITED THEY STAND: NRRRL team of the decade

    Rugby League THE Dirrawong's are celebrating a milestone this week and our sports editor picks his best players of the past 10 years.

    Baggaley co-accused in court over 600kg cocaine haul

    Baggaley co-accused in court over 600kg cocaine haul

    Crime Boat driver believed he was transporting cannabis

    Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    premium_icon Three-hour rescue operation to save cow stuck in mud

    Offbeat Casino Rescue Squad said the cow fell down a 20m embankment

    The secret life of Byron's cafe and shop dogs

    premium_icon The secret life of Byron's cafe and shop dogs

    News Could life get any sweeter for man's best friend?

    • 7th Aug 2019 3:53 PM