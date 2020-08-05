Rams win prickles Lismore Thistles

A SINGLE goal determined the outcome of a must-win game between Byron Bay Rams and the Lismore Thistles on Tuesday night.

In an exciting match, Byron Bay FC claimed their first win of the new premier league season as they defeated the luckless Lismore Thistles 1-0 at the Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Ground.

Rams digital and communications manager Christian Layland said the COVID-19 shortened season meant this match loomed as must win for both teams, as neither had a competition point.

“Thistles and the Rams had each suffered close losses in the opening rounds,” he said.

“Byron was missing some players through injury and it looked a tough game.”

Layland said the first half started “at a frenetic pace” with each team creating opportunities they were unable to convert.

“Then Rams midfield general Ben Ahern succumbed to injury in the opening 10 minutes, forcing Luca Twomey into the centre of the park,” he said.

“The youngster worked hard to control midfield and did his best to contain the fast attacks forward from the opposition.”

Layland said defenders Miguel Ferrer and Otis Adlington prevented the speedy Thistles frontline as teams went into the break at 0-0.

“Thistles came out of the sheds and continued their attacking form,” he said.

“But Byron Bay took the lead with 15 minutes to go when Jonathan Pierce got on the end of an impressive through ball and made no mistake as he slotted it past the Lismore goalkeeper.”

Layland said Thistles searched hard for the equaliser only to be denied by a desperate Rams defence every time.

The win was critical for Byron Bay who now move close to the a position in the top four, and with a game in hand.

The Rams are next in action this Sunday 9 August when they look to leapfrog Goonellabah Hornets.

Kick-off is 2:30pm at Byron Bay Memorial Recreation Grounds.