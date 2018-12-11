Rams steely resolve in youth league

YOUTH CHAMPIONS: The Byron Bay Rams celebrate after taking out the Summer Youth League soccer competition.

YOUTH CHAMPIONS: The Byron Bay Rams celebrate after taking out the Summer Youth League soccer competition. Steve Mackney

THE Byron Bay Rams capped an impressive year by winning the Summer Youth League soccer competition for the second year in a row.

A nil-all draw against Goonellabah was enough to secure the Rams the title for a record fifth time, finishing one point ahead of second-placed Alstonville.

Knowing they needed only a draw to claim the title, Byron Bay showed a steely resolve from the opening whistle.

They thought they had the lead early when Lucy Twomey put the ball in the net only for it to be disallowed due to a foul on the goalkeeper.

Thankfully, the close call didn't affect either side as the half turned into an intense midfield battle with player of the match Ethan Archer a standout in the centre of the park for the Rams.

In the second half, Goonellabah came out with the strategy of sitting deep and looking to hit Byron on the counter-attack.

Having fallen into that trap earlier in the season against Casino, Byron showed maturity by keeping shape and holding the ball in comfortable possession.

From there the Rams were able to wind down the clock until the referee blew full-time.

The result was just reward for a young team - 10 of the players are under the age of 16 in what is an Under-20s competition.

Meanwhile, Alstonvile took out the Female Summer Youth League title on Friday night.

A 2-0 win over Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley sealed it with goals to Caty Walker and Emma Eichorn.

"I would like to say how proud I am of each and every one of the 17 girl squad,” coach Andy Brown said.

"You have shown commitment and a want to improve and tonight you got your reward.

"Thank you to our manager Brittney Webster for your assistance, it is always appreciated.”