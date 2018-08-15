Rams seal semi-final spot ahead of Rovers clash

WELCOME RETURN: Returning striker Aaron Walker scored the only goal of the match for the Rams in a 1-0 win over Goonellabah.

BYRON Bay's Apex Rams secured a spot in the Football Far North Coast premier division semi-finals with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Goonellabah Hornets.

The welcome return of striker Aaron Walker injected some renewed energy into the Rams attack for what proved to be a gritty and fairly even first half.

A red card to Hornets standout Kaiden Powell 30 minutes in tipped the balance to the Rams but dogged defence and goalkeeping from the Hornets held back the fiery Byron attack.

Minutes into the second-half, a cross into the box from Jono Pierce finally rattled the Goonellabah defence and Walker celebrated his return by taking the only goal of the match.

The 10-man Goonellabah squad managed to keep the Rams at bay for the remaining 40 minutes while mounting some spirited counter attacks on the Byron goal.

Top performances from Harper Hain, Chris Broadley and Jono Pierce were highlights of the match.

They now hold second spot on the ladder with a one point and one game advantage over South Lismore.

Byron Bay take on competition leaders Richmond Rovers in both grades at the Byron Recreation Ground this weekend.

It is a top-of-the-table clash in both grades with the first game at 12.30pm before premier division at 2.30pm.

Rovers are coming off a 1-0 win over Bangalow and are runaway ladder leaders, having already secured the minor premiership.

South Lismore has been one of the success stories of the season, having returned to the premier division, and is currently third on the ladder.

The team had a hard-fought 2-all draw against Lismore Thistles at the weekend.

In other games, Lennox Head had one if its best wins of the season with a 2-0 victory over Alstonville.

There are two more rounds before the semi-finals.