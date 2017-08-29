Rams rocket into grand final contention in NRRRL

Marist Brothers hooker Paul O'Neill. The Rams are through to the preliminary final in the NRRRL.

IT HAS taken almost a decade for Marist Brothers to reach the preliminary final in Novaskill Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League.

The Rams looked sharp in patches and proved too strong for Tweed Coast Raiders in a 24-12 win in the minor semi-final at the weekend.

They will take the underdog tag into the clash against Cudgen in the preliminary final this Sunday at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff.

Brothers last played in a preliminary final in 2008 where they were beaten 16-10 against Grafton Ghosts.

The club has been through plenty of faces since then with only hooker Jake Campbell and lock Rod McFarlane still playing in reserve grade this season.

The 2008 team had plenty of talent with centres Chris Binge Dylan Coleman while Simon Andrews, Luke Scott and Tim Tregidgo were in the forward pack.

Brothers current team might not have the same size and experience but they do have plenty of ability and are capable of making the grand final.

Hooker Paul O'Neill and lock Jack Durheim lead the way in the forwards while the halves were more creative in the semi-final at the weekend.

Centre Chris King blew the game wide open with a try-scoring double just before halftime and will need to be at his best against Cudgen.

Cudgen is coming off one of the most physical games of the season against Ballina.

There is some injuries concerns with fiery lock Anthony Flores failing to finish the game when he limped from the field on Sunday.

Ballina is hosting the grand final for the fourth time in the past five years and will be hard to beat at home.