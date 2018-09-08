Menu
Marist Brothers reserve grade hooker Mitch Slaven.
Rams reserves' winning streak in NRRRL

by Mitchell Craig
8th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
MARIST Brothers are only one win away from a second straight undefeated season when they take on Murwillumbah in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League reserve grade grand final tomorrow..

The Rams have won 19 games this season, a big effort considering they had a high turnover from last year's team and lost other players to first grade.

Hooker Mitch Slaven has been the standout this season and shared the reserve grade Player of the Year award with Murwillumbah hooker Ash Tickner.

The Mustangs have made the grand final from fifth and have plenty of experience with five-eighth Damien Quinn and front-rower Shane Kight in the team.

Rams coach Paul Robinson believes the long winning streak won't add any extra pressure.

"It's not something I've heard them speak about too much but it's a really good achievement,” he said.

"I didn't coach last year but the team was stacked with players and it will be good to see some of those guys that missed out last year play in this one.”

One of those players is centre Evan Hawkins while the Rams have plenty of talent in the halves with five-eighth Te Ate Jackson and halfback Wally Kelly.

Front-rower Tony Gava has captained the team again while his older brother Simon Gava has been a welcome addition along with the experience of lock Daryl Rose.

Kick-off at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, is scheduled for 12.45pm.

Lismore Northern Star

