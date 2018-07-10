Rams play a big part in family's life

GOOD TIMES: Darryl and Jacob Rose after they played a reserve grade game together in NRRRL.

FATHER-son duo Darryl and Jacob Rose played in the same team at Marist Brothers in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season.

This year, the pair made their first father-son debut together on the football field against the Lower Clarence Magpies.

They proved to be a great pairing as they assisted the team with a win over Lower Clarence where Jacob scored three tries, one of which was set up by his father.

"Playing football with dad has always been a goal for both of us,” Jacob said.

"Michael Woods and Paul O'Neill giving us the opportunity to play together was out of the blue, but we are both very happy we were able to do it, especially when dad set up my third try.

"Something like that doesn't happen every day but we can tick that box now.”

Darryl first played for the Rams in 1983.

Following this he went on to play rugby league for Lismore Workers then switching to rugby union down at Evans Head for a few years.

Darryl returned to the Rams in 2008 and is considered a valuable player for the reserve grade team.

Jacob began playing rugby league for the Rams in Under-8s. He is now one of the first grade second rowers. While juggling university, work and football Jacob has contributed his time to coaching the juniors over the past three years.

Jacob is also taking part in Dry July in Shari's Burkitt Battle team. His younger sister Shari, who is 16 years old, is currently fighting Burkitt's Non Hodgkin Lymphoma.

He has done an amazing job already, raising more than $11,000 in the World's Greatest Shave earlier this year, and funds raised through the Dry July foundation will go towards cancer support organisations across Australia to improve patient comfort, care and wellbeing.

"Marist Brothers have always been a family-oriented club, and that has shown over the past 15 months since Shari's diagnosis,” Jacob said.

"They have been very supportive with both emotional support and donations from the Marist Brothers community.”

To support this foundation donate to Dry July (http://www.dryjuly.com/teams/shari-s-burkitt-s-battle).