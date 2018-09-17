Rams earn another crack at Rovers

INFLUENTIAL: James Tomlinson in action for Byron Bay against South Lismore in the Far North Coast premier division soccer preliminary final on Saturday. His coach rated Tomlinson the player of the match.

BYRON BAY booked a spot in the Far North Coast premier division soccer grand final with a 2-0 win over South Lismore in the preliminary final at Byron Bay on Saturday.

Second-half strikes by Matt Pyke and Ethan Archer sent the defending champions into the showpiece this weekend where they will face the 2018 premiers Richmond Rovers.

Pyke opened the scoring midway through the second half when he twisted and turned inside the area before powering a shot past South Lismore goalkeeper Luke Condon, who had saved his initial effort.

Substitute Archer doubled the lead shortly after when he beat Condon with a left-foot finish at the near post, sending Byron into their fifth premier division grand final in six years.

Coach Damon Bell said big performances from Byron Bay's key players proved crucial.

"A few of our big players stepped up, we haven't been playing badly lately but it's important to get those kind of performances in big games,” he said.

"James Tomlinson, who didn't play against Rovers, was the best player on the park, he was head and shoulders over everybody on both sides.”

Bell said he believed his side having played two more games than Rovers over the past month would be an advantage.

"I'm a fan of playing this week and not having a week off,” he said.

"Rovers have played only once in a month now and some of their better players have played even less lately.

"We just have to turn up switched- on and avoid giving them a two-goal head start like last time.

"Our defence has been particularly solid most this season; we haven't conceded against South Lismore in 300 minutes now.”

The grand final will be played at Crozier Field in Lismore on Saturday, kicking off at 5.30pm.