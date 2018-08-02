Rams click into gear in win over Casino

GOAL SCORER: Herick Schuenemann put the Rams on the board with a header in the opening minutes in an 8-1 win against Casino at the weekend.

AFTER grinding out a somewhat uninspiring 1-1 draw in a make-up match against Lennox Head, the Apex Byron Bay Rams regained their form against Casino in Far North Coast premier league soccer.

Despite a promising start, with an early goal from Herick Schuenemann, the premier Rams struggled in front of goal for much of the first half and quick counter attack saw Casino equalise 20 minutes in.

The Rams finally regained the lead just before half-time when Thiago Priori finished a scrappy goalmouth skirmish with a flying scissor kick.

The second half produced a much more convincing performance with some smooth transitions and combinations yielding six more goals to the Rams.

Five minutes into the second session, a cross from Ethan Archer found Matt Pike in front of the goal to make it 3-1.

Another five minutes later, first division sub Caio came off the bench to cleanly tap in Byron's fourth goal.

Ben Ahern slipped number five through the defence and inside the post at the 20 minute mark and, just a minute later, Priori took his second with a 25m screamer to take the score to 6-1.

Priori was brought down in the box in the closing stages of the match and the resulting penalty was clinically despatched by Jono Pierce.

A moment later, another set piece had the ball rattling around the box before Pierce again found the net to take the final score to 8-1.

The Rams sit at third place on the ladder - one point behind this Saturday's visitor, South Lismore, with a game in hand.

The reserves kick off at 1pm and the prems at 3pm at the Byron Recreation Grounds.

In other games

Alstonville host Richmond Rovers tomorrow at 8pm.

Lismore Thistles are at home tomorrow night against Casino.

Bangalow plays the Goonellabah Hornets at Schultz Oval, Bangalow, at 3pm on Saturday.