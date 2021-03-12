Rams are ready to rumble in 9s

READY TO ROCK: Marist Brothers RAMS Lismore coach Mark Sivewright has selected 16 A Grade players to participate in the rough and tumble of the Burleigh 9s competition at Burleigh Heads on Saturday March 13, 2021, as part of their pre-season training.

A Northern Rivers rugby league club has rewarded its players who have made a commitment to their training by inviting them to compete in the Burleigh 9s this weekend.

On Saturday (March 13), 16 members of the Marist Brothers Lismore Rams A Grade will travel up north to take on the competition in the Burleigh 9s round robin event which features teams from Tugun, Burleigh, Gold Coast and Southport.

Coach Mark Sivewright said the competition, which kicks off at noon at the Burleigh Bears Leagues Club, will be a sensational way to keep their pre-season momentum going.

Sivewright said he was “very happy” with the players progress to date.

“We are fit and healthy and looking forward to a good hitout,” he said.

“It’s all about trying different combinations together and assessing players match fitness.”

Sivewright said with nine players of the selected 16 attending on the field at any one time, he can switch players about to test different tactics and athlete match-ups.

“I have made this opportunity available to a lot of the blokes who have been turning up and working hard to training,” he said.

“The consistent trainers have been picked for the Burleigh 9s competition and so we have a good blend of youth and experience and forwards and backs.”

Sivewright said the competition will also allow players to get a sense of that hey will face when they take on the Burleigh Bears in Lismore later this month.

“We will have the Bears down here playing a trial game at Crozier Oval on March 27,” he said.

“It’s going to be a great start to the season which kicks off formally in May.”