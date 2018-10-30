Sixers lose star ahead of Bullets showdown

RAMONE Moore has been ruled out of Adelaide's trip to Brisbane on Wednesday as the 36ers' gruelling travel schedule to open the NBL season continues.

Moore missed the weekend road trip to Cairns and New Zealand with a calf injury and had a fitness test on Tuesday in the hope he will be available for the return leg against the Bullets at home on Sunday.

Nathan Sobey has been nursing a sore back but strength and conditioning coach Adam Murphy said he was a certain starter on Thursday night.

"We put Ramone through some testing today and he did pretty well, he's definitely improving but unfortunately I don't think he's going to Brisbane tomorrow but we're hoping he'll be ready for Brisbane here on Sunday," Murphy said.

"General tightness for the boys is going to be there, so between myself, the physio, massage and the doc we do the best we can to make sure the boys are ready to go.

"It's been pretty full on, six games in three weeks so a big ask for us as a performance group and the players putting in the effort but I think we've done a good job to be 3-3.

"The sessions have been a bit lighter and we've listened to what the players have had to say as well as using our own experience as to what we think is best."

Jacob Wiley, who scored 23 points in Sunday’s loss to the New Zealand Breakers in Auckland, relax at Glenelg Beach. Picture: Tait Schmaal.

Fresh from a season-high 23 points against the Breakers on the weekend, US import Jacob Wiley said he was starting to find his groove.

But the Sixers big-man said fatigue was no excuse for his team's final quarter fadeout in Auckland on the weekend when Adelaide was out-scored 27-8 in the final quarter to take their record to 3-3 for the season.

"This last trip was one of the more difficult I've been on but either way we've got to try to show up and play hard and recover as much as we can in between games," Wiley said.

"I definitely think some fatigue set in on the weekend and we ran out of legs, but our job is to find a way for that not to happen because.

"The travel is much tougher here to be honest, in the NBA they fly charter with their own planes and stuff like that, but either way guys are really tough in this league and we've got to be ready to play.

"I'm getting more confident with the offence and my teammates, I think we still need to find a way for everybody to mesh and bring it every game and be more consistent."