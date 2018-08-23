Ramming it home ahead of soccer semi-finals

HIGH FIVE: The Byron Bay Wildcats took top spot on the women's premier division table with an emphatic 4-1 victory over Lismore Thistles at the weekend.

BYRON Bay Rams huge Sunday of soccer delivered an afternoon of exciting competition and some spectacular results across the Far North Coast competition.

The men's premiers produced their best football of the season to completely overwhelm undefeated minor premiers Richmond Rovers.

In a major upset, the Rams attack hammered the Rovers defence from the opening whistle while their midfield and defence effectively shut down any Rovers' counter attacks in a 1-0 win.

Despite the Rams dominance, Rovers held back the tide until midway through the second session when Chris Broadley snapped a cross to Aaron Walker who's unstoppable finish took the only score of the match.

The high energy Rams attack was relentless and Byron were unlucky not to come away with more goals. It was an outstanding effort from the entire squad, with special mention to Walker, Broadley, Jono Pierce, James Tomlinson and Matt Pike.

The win locks in second place on the table for the Rams going into this week's final round against Alstonville.

Earlier, the Wildcat women's third division team set the tone on field 2 with a solid 2-0 win over Alstonville. Meanwhile on field 1, the men's Premier Reserves put themselves within striking distance of the Minor Premiership with a convincing 3-1 over table leaders, Richmond Rovers.

The premier division Wildcats women put in a dominant performance to snatch top spot on their ladder from Lismore Thistles with an emphatic 4-1 win.

Reserves men's kick off at 1pm and the men's premier division is at 3pm at Alstonville on Saturday.

The premier division women finish their season with a bye, while the thirds take on Italo Stars in Lismore at 8pm tomorrow.