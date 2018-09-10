Ramettes make up for last year's loss

RIGHT: The Marist Brothers ladies' league tag team after their 14-6 win over Byron Bay on NRRRL grand final day at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

MARIST Brothers lock forward Steph Goode scored a hat-trick when the Ramettes defeated Byron Bay 14-6 in the ladies league tag grand final at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina, yesterday.

A penalty goal on full-time sealed the win with the Ramettes finishing the season as minor and major premiers.

"It's a big relief,” captain-coach Haley McAnelly said.

"We went through undefeated last year and lost the grand final so it was good for us to drop a few games early in the season and learn from that.

"Byron Bay came out hard but we didn't need to change anything.

"Steph had a great game, she always runs a great line and I could feed her the ball all day.”