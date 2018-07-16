Ram raid up the ladder in NRRRL win

SOME extra size and punch up the middle in the forwards helped Marist Brothers to a convincing 36-10 win over Casino in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League at Crozier Field, Lismore.

Second-rowers Sio Alfesio and Santana Palmer have both returned to the fold in recent weeks and will be valuable additions if the Rams sneak into the semi-finals from sixth.

Palmer was sent off for striking last week against Evans Head but was all class with some of his efforts which help set up players around him for tries.

"He felt very guilty about last week and he thought that he owed the players for that,” Rams coach Michael Woods said.

"He was really good today and you can forgive him for that.”

"We've got four players from last years Under-18s team in this side and they're starting to get that confidence and feeling that they belong.

"It can be tough transition but they're working hard and I can't fault anyone's effort.”

Brothers had plenty of possession early taking a 14-4 lead into the break before second half tries to Jamahl Roberts, Lachlan Kennedy, Josh Patston and O'Shae Hannaway.

It was a good effort with how sharp they were in attack considering halfback Evan Hickling left the field in the first half after injuring himself while attempting a conversion out wide.

"I was really happy with the way we played especially considering we lost our halfback early,” Woods said.

"We defended well and I thought we adjusted pretty good when we lost Evan, that probably comes off having to play most of last weeks game with 12 men.”

Earlier, Brothers took a 10-0 lead at the 24th minute when front-rower Lilo Stavenow crashed over from close to the tryline.

They extended the lead to 14-0 when winger Hezakiah McKenzie scored his second try of the half out wide.

It looked like it was going to be 20-0 when lock Kyle Kennedy made a bust up the middle only for his pass to an unmarked Hannaway to be called forward.

The Cougars finally got some possession soon after when winger Darcy Bird scored just before halftime.

Casino reduced the margin to 14-10 when halfback Trevor Bolt held up a pass for fullback David Jacky to sweep around for a try in the early minutes of the second half.

However, that was as close as they got and it was mostly one traffic from there.

In other games, Evans Head beat Lower Clarence 24-16 at Stan Payne Oval, Evans Head on Saturday.

Murwillumbah reclaimed the Grant Cook Cup in a 24-18 win over Mullumbimby at Les Donnelly Field, Mullumbimby.

Cudgen belted Northern United 76-12 at Crozier Field, Lismore on Friday night.

Ballina Seagulls beat Kyogle while Tweed Coast were too strong for Byron Bay.