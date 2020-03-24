Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
There has been a ram raid at Ballina Fair.
There has been a ram raid at Ballina Fair.
Crime

RAM RAID: Major damage at Ballina Fair

Rebecca Fist
by
24th Mar 2020 8:55 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BALLINA Fair has been the target of another ram raid overnight.

A section of the shopping centre was cordoned off on Tuesday morning, while police combed through the wreckage.

Large panels of glass were shattered at the main entrance, on the ground along with a bumper bar - and the car's number plate was still attached.

Inside, a jeweller's roller door was damaged - it appears that Goldmark has been robbed.

The shopping centre is still open to customers, but some stores may be closed as police work through their investigations.

A NSW Police spokesman confirmed a crime scene has been established following a ram raid at a shopping centre in Ballina on Tuesday morning.

Ballina Fair management has been contacted for comment.

There has been a ram raid at Ballina Fair.
There has been a ram raid at Ballina Fair. Rebecca Fist

It has been three months since the most recent ram raid on Ballina Fair, where another jewellery store, Gem Array Jewellery Store, was fleeced on December 31.

In the earlier incident, the southern entry was smashed by a car early in the morning. 

The break-in forced the closure of the jewellery shop.

It reopened in January.

More Stories

ballina ballina fair northern rivers business northern rivers crime ram raid
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        premium_icon SHUTDOWN: How our major employers are saving jobs

        News CLUBS and pubs are working to try and keep staff on the books after the federal government announced nation-wide closures.

        SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

        premium_icon SURPRISE: My First Year photos to be published online today

        My First Year For the first time, My First Year will appear online today

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        Coronavirus case a false alarm at Lismore group

        News News a member of Lismore Men's Shed had tested to COVID-19 is false

        MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest kids

        premium_icon MY FIRST YEAR 2020: 136 photos of the region's cutest kids

        News Online now - all the cutest kids on the Northern Rivers!

        • 24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM