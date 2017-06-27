Hanson's autism comments create conversation

ADVOCATING FOR CHANGE: (L-R) Mellissa Smyth, Brenda Anderson holding her son Jacob, Lachlan,9, Zenayah, 10 and Sharon Cappadonna are advocating to strengthen inclusion in mainstream classrooms for kids with disabilities.

FAMILIES and education experts have embraced public backlash from One Nation Senator Pauline Hanson's calls to segregate school children with autism to drive change in the classroom.

Senior research fellow Sally Robinson, from Southern Cross University's Centre for Children and Young People, identified "an opportunity that has come out of the awfulness" of Ms Hanson's comments.

As the Federal Government prepares to roll out its Gonski 2.0 schools funding package, Dr Robinson said Ms Hanson's comments were a well-timed "chance to look at the way resourcing is applied in schools".

"We are at a critical point now, it's a really great time to be having that conversation because there is a large injection of funds coming into our system," she said.

"(The comments) had a unifying effect in support of the right of kids with disability and with autism to be a part of the school communities where they belong."

Kyogle mother Mellissa Smyth, who has two children with autism, has for years advocated the need to improve training for teachers to better educate children of all abilities.

"There is still a stigma within society especially in small towns that (kids with disabilities) are going to corrupt your children," Ms Smyth said.

UNITED: Mellissa Smyth with her children Zenayah, 10, and Lachlan,9, Brenda Anderson holding her son Jacob, and Sharon Cappadonna are advocating to strengthen inclusion in mainstream classrooms for kids with disabilities. Claudia Jambor

"There's nothing wrong with them they just need

a little bit of extra help,

they just need to be included."

Dr Robinson said research showed kids with disabilities had no impact on the learning of other students, whether they were in general classrooms or not.

"Students benefit from having disabled peers in their classrooms because they develop a greater appreciation for the diversity that is in the world," she said.

Hearing of her grandson, Brendon, 10, playing with kids outside his support class was heartening for Sharon Cappadonna, who said it furthered an improvement in Brendon's social skills.

Ms Smyth said bullying and an unwillingness from staff at public and private schools forced her to pull her children Zenayah, 10, and Lachlan, 9, out of mainstream schools two years ago.

(back row) Mellissa Smyth with her son Lachlan, 9. (front) Sharon Cappadonna with Mellissa's daughter Zenayah, 10 and Brenda Anderson holding her son Jacob, are advocating to strengthen inclusion in mainstream classrooms for kids with disabilities. Claudia Jambor

After spending time at a special needs school for dyslexia, mother of two autistic children and disability worker Brenda Anderson said inclusive practices were crucial for a child's development.

"Being in a special school most of my life, I felt segregated, I felt belittled and dumb and I don't want that on my children," Ms Anderson said.

But change to school education was well afoot according to Dr Robinson, who said educational practice had shifted toward the catering to the individual learning needs of every child regardless of medical diagnosis.

Earlier this month, Dr Robinson gave evidence to the NSW Parliamentary Inquiry into the Needs of Students with Disabilities that she said helped to bolster the State Government's commitment to build and resource inclusive school practices.

Autism Spectrum Australia Northern NSW regional manager Sarah Crooke said part of the service helped to educate parents about facilities available to best provide for their child.

Ms Crooke said "every child does have the right to go to a mainstream school" but said it was important parents were informed about how different schools could support their child's learning.

Local father Michael Hensley said enrolling his son in Alstonville's ASPECT service was "the best thing we've done for him", with the eight-year-old building his social skills to help him reintegrate to a mainstream school in later years.

Biala special school chief executive officer Linda Walsh joined calls by Ms Crook and other organisations for improved resourcing, teacher training and funding for kids with disabilities.

But Dr Robinson said improvements must be balanced with a school culture of inclusiveness.

"If you don't change the culture then we won't see that really critical underpinning changes in attitudes that are going to make a difference to kids with disabilities," she said.