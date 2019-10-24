Raise a glass for farmers doing it tough in the drought

CHEERS: More than 220 pubs and clubs across NSW are taking part in this weekend's Great Northern Let It Pour campaign to raise funds and awareness for drought-stricken communities.

CHEERS: More than 220 pubs and clubs across NSW are taking part in this weekend's Great Northern Let It Pour campaign to raise funds and awareness for drought-stricken communities. Rick Rycroft

RAISE a glass for our farmers doing it tough amid the drought with this weekend's Let It Pour event.

More than 220 pubs and clubs across New South Wales are taking part in this weekend's Great Northern Let It Pour campaign to raise funds and awareness for drought-stricken communities.

Having raised more than $1 million last year, Great Northern Brewery Co is again donating 1000 kegs to venues across the country to bring city and country communities together with fundraising events that shine a light on the plight of drought-affected areas.

Seven local establishments will be taking part in this year's Let It Pour, including Casino Golf Club, Lismore & District Workers Club, Mary G's Lismore, Cheeky Monkeys Restaurant and Bar Byron Bay, Mullumbimby Ex Servicemens Club, Ocean Shores Country Club and Ocean Shores Tavern.

"Great Northern was incredibly humbled by the passion and generosity of people who responded to the Let it Pour call last year," Ms Ciorciari said.

"Not only did the events unite country and city communities for a common cause, but they also showed rural people affected by drought that they were not alone.

Ms Ciorciari said said this weekend pubs and clubs from across the country will be hosting live bands, sausage sizzles, bale tossing and other great activities to raise much-needed funds for "our battling bushies".

"It's going to be a lot of fun and all in the name of a good cause," she said.

Rotary's Philip Archer said all funds raised through Let it Pour will be donated to a drought relief fund organised by Rotary Australia and administered by Bendigo Bank.

"Last year, funds were given to people who needed help with everything from feed and water for livestock to school supplies for children, repairs for their farm machinery and food for their dinner tables," he said.

"They were overwhelmed and incredibly touched by the generosity of Australians in both urban and regional centres and found great comfort in their show of support as they turned out in droves to events across the country.

To find a Let it Pour event and to donate, visit letitpour.com.au