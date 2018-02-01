RAINY WEATHER: Overnight soaking for Northern Rivers

Menu
It has been a rainy night on the Northern Rivers.
SOME towns on the Northern Rivers have had 40mm of rain in the past 24 hours, and there's more to come.

The Bureau of Meteorology says it will be cloudy with a high chance of showers until Monday.

At this stage the rainiest day is likely to be Saturday.

The temperature will reach about 23C today, but by Monday the sun should come back out and it will warm up a bit, with the top expected to hit 29C early next week.

Rainfall totals (from 9am yesterday to 8am today) so far include:

  • Lismore: 16mm
  • Ballina: 37mm
  • Lake Ainsworth (Lennox Head): 34mm
  • Goonengerry: 40mm
  • Terania Creek: 37mm

