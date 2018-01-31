Rainy, cloudy conditions could ruin glimpse of rare moon

The blood supermoon will bring the highest tides of the year this week.

HEAVY rain and storm activity is tracking over the tablelands and Casino at the moment, but while Lismore and coastal towns might not cop the wet conditions cloud cover could ruin a special event later tonight.

The bad news is stargazers might miss the genuinely rare cosmic event dubbed the "super red blue moon” or "super blue blood moon” as three lunar phenomena happen to converge at the same time.

It's been called a once-in-a-lifetime lunar trifecta and Aussies will have one of the best seats in the house when it takes place tonight - provided the clouds stay away.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Jordan Notara said the storms inland are not expected to tract towards the coast.

"The storms are tracking to the north at a speed of around 40-50 kilometres an hour,” Mr Notara said.

"While large at the moment there is no severe thunderstorm warning issued at the moment.

"Generally the weather expected in the Northern Rivers will be one of showers and increasing cloud throughout the night.

"Unfortunately you are in the worst spot for sky-gazing tonight.”