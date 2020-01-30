Rains not enough to lift strict water restrictions out west

SLOWLY RISING: Tenterfield Dam is now at 52 per cent capacity but the recent rains were not enough to lift its current 4.7 water restrictions.

ALTHOUGH Tenterfield received decent rain recently, it is not enough to lift the tough water restrictions.

After receiving about 70mm of rain, the Tenterfield Dam level is now at 52 percent.

A Tenterfield Shire Council spokeswoman said: “Although this should trigger a move to lift the current 4.7 water restrictions in Tenterfield, due to ongoing water quality issues caused by ash runoff, and concern that the drought conditions may continue into the summer, current restrictions will remain in place for the time being”.

“Residents are reminded that the Boil Water Alert has been lifted since December 23.”

The council has hired an Osmoflow Reverse Osmosis plant which has been delivered to the water treatment plant at the dam.

“The unit will be commissioned next week and replaces the smaller desalination unit provided by Rural Aid in August 2019 which has now been moved to Brewarina,” the council spokeswoman said.

“The new plant will treat all water sourced from the bores and strips out all contaminants.

“The plant is similar to those used by the Defence Forces and mining companies to ensure good quality water from sources which are less than satisfactory.

“Water exploration and drilling works are now finalized and a total of eight production bores will be connected to the supply system (including Shirley Park bore).

“The yield of these combined bores is estimated at 14 litres per second which exceeds the town requirements of 13 litres per second.

“Water rising mains are currently being constructed and electrical installation works have commenced.”

She said until the commissioning of the new RO plant, the bore at the Transport Museum has been turned off.