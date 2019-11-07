Rainmaker arrives in town, says to expect rain

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF RAIN: Rainmaker Peter Stevens has set up his technology on the Northern Rivers.

Noelle Otto

THERE's little to no rain forecast for the Northern Rivers this month, but that may change with a "rainmaker" arriving in town.

Tamworth-born Peter Stevens is adamant he can bring rain to the drought-ravaged region through the use of a machine.

Mr Stevens has previously spent more than 30 years living in Casino, and set up the 'Atmospheric Ionisation Research' machine yesterday which will remain here for the next week.

He claimed it's had a 100 per cent success rate in bringing rain, although as far as being backed by science he said "people have to see the smoke and mirrors, otherwise you're a charlatan".

While The Bureau of Meteorology declined to comment, they have reportedly previously dismissed the machine as implausible.

In a 2014 ABC article BoM Senior Meteorologist, Sean Carson, said science didn't support Mr Stevens' claims about his machine.

Mr Stevens has also been nominated for Australian Sceptics' Bent Spoon Award this year. The Bent Spoon Award is presented annually to "the perpetrator of the most preposterous piece of paranormal or pseudo-scientific piffle".

Mr Stevens said the machine works on resonating vibration and frequencies and as far as he is concerned, it can "vibrate to energise the atmosphere from any distance".

"We've had weather events on January 8, 2008, where I was asked to make it rain...in (a city) in the Mediterranean and we did, and then it rained all the way through Libya, flooded in Egypt.

"Three days later on the 11th it actually snowed in Baghdad.

"I can set it up and beam weather into Phoenix, Arizona, into California, from here."

He claimed the machine was also responsible for doing the "impossible" - making it rain in Death Valley.

The technology was developed by fellow inventor Jack Toyer in the 1970s, and Mr Stevens said he also draws his ideas from American theorist Walter Russell.

"I'd shown it to different farmers...who had asked me to make it rain at their place. I'd set up out in the paddock and say, 'Now watch this, I'll create the clouds forming'.

"It's absolutely amazing to see weather forming, and here in Australia, the driest continent apart from Antarctica.

"If we can do this properly and work with mother nature and the help of God... we can get it to rain."

To the eye the machine is basically "a big mirror" with electro-magnetic coils and boxes which produce negative ions, which reflect back up into the atmosphere to "help the particulates of rain bond to them and the vortex".

"A hot vortex column of air is going back up into the atmosphere. It spread out over 150kms, bounces off the ionosphere...and the vibration allows for there to be a sympathetic vibration and in comes the moisture."

He rebuilt the current machine in 2006 but said he had been involved with it since 1985, and involved with weather creation and observation since around 1975.

When it comes down to it, Mr Stevens said he just wants to help, and there was "no money" in the business.

"Financially you couldn't afford to pay for it.

"$1000 a day would be an honourable figure. You're running the machine for 24 hours a day. For farmers if they can see their way clear to throw $1000 a day we will run the machine for them and bring rain in.

"Sometimes they donate and when they do its wonderful - we breathe easy for a week. Some people offer accommodation and feed you. You really do meet some genuine families while you're doing this."

The self-proclaimed "crazy inventor" said through experimentation with magnets he made a device to go on farm taps and pumps which cleans water.