Raining on 30th anniversary car show parade

It wasn't a good day for convertibles: Julian Maricich's AC Cobra . Iain Curry

LOCALS welcomes yesterday's downpour after a dry winter, but the timing couldn't have been worse of the Noosa Beach Classic Car Show.

Given the day was a celebration of British marques for its 30th anniversary edition, it seemed only fitting the show featured dreary English weather.

Tewantin recorded nearly 17mm between 9am and 2pm yesterday. Due to the weather, entries were 70 per cent down on previous years.

Spectators still enjoyed some awesome classic cars.

The show always has a strong contingent of American and Australian muscle cars, cruisers, competition cars, European and Japanese classics.

Classic Mini Cooper S probably stayed drier at the mid-winter Rally Monte Carlo. Iain Curry

A lovely lineup of classic Rileys on waterlogged grass. Iain Curry

British Jaguars enjoy typically British weather. Iain Curry

The large turnout of hugely valuable split-screen VW Kombis. Iain Curry

This 1959 Chevy Apache is Oceanview Pools Noosa's work vehicle. Iain Curry

The classic American section cops a soaking at the Noosa Classic Car Show. Iain Curry