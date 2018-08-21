Rain, when and where will it fall?: BoM forecaster

SOME towns in the Northern Rivers could receive up to 80mm of rainfall this week with a high chance of widespread rain forecast.

We won't see any wet weather until Friday, with 15mm forecast for Byron, and up to 10mm in Lismore and Ballina.

It will ramp up on Saturday where coastal towns could receive up to 40mm and 25mm in Lismore.

Sunday isn't looking too bad either with up to 25mm for Byron Bay, 20mm for Ballina and 15mm for Lismore.

Casino is predicted to get a decent amount too with 20-40mm forecast for Saturday, and up to 25mm for Kyogle.

Northern Rivers rain forecast: Meteorologist Anita Pyne from the Bureau of Meteorology gives an update on the expected rain fall event across northern NSW this weekend.

In a video released by the Bureau of meteorology, meteorologist Anita Pyne said there is a high chance of rain and possible thunderstorms for the region this week.

"Into Friday and the weekend we've got a trough coming across central parts of NSW and we've got some moisture coming off the ocean from some winds coming from the north-east," Ms Pyne said.

"These north-easterly winds will feed in some moisture and that will interact with that inland trough to produce some rainfall about the north-eastern parts of NSW on Friday, peaking into Saturday and the moving off to the east into Sunday.

"We are looking at a high chance of showers about the northern coastal parts and Northern Rivers district becoming more of a moderate to slight chance the further west - the further west and south you go the further chancier it goes.

"Our computer modelling is a bit uncertain at the moment, some models are going hard and some models not so much so that's why it's a bit chancy in the middle parts of the state.

"There's also going to be some thunderstorms associated with the system and thunderstorms can dump huge amounts of rain in one little spot but five kilometres down the road you might see barely anything.

"It could be quite patchy at this stage.

"While it's not nothing, the soil moisture levels have been so low for so long it's probably going to take more than one rainfall event to provide any lasting relief on the drought situation."