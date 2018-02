Good rainfalls across the Northern Rivers

OUR gardens, our tanks, our lawns and the farmers' crops are appreciating this huge long drink.

There has been good rainfall right across the Northern Rivers.

As from 9am today, the Bureau of Meteorology is reporting these rainfall levels:

Ballina - 13.8mm

Byron - 0.2mm

Casino 22.2mm

Evans Head - 4mm

Lismore - 19.6mm

How are things looking where you are?