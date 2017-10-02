Rainfall, flash flooding and lightning strike warning

STORMY WEATHER: After months of dust and drought, the Northern Rivers is predicted to get a much-needed soaking plus a slight chance of flash-flooding.

Jay Cronan

A CHANCE of flash-flooding across the Northern Rivers comes after months of drought as the region looks like getting a much needed soaking with a heavy thunderstorm predicted for later on Monday.

While the Bureau of Meteorology warn lightning strikes could ignite bushfires, it is expected the rain accompanying the thunderstorms will ensure no fires continue burning.

BOM forecaster Gabrielle Woodhouse said the Northern Rivers should receive some very welcome rainfalls over the next few days.

Ms Woodhouse said 20mm to 30mm of rain is predicted to falls across Lismore on Tuesday, while Byron Bay can expect 40mm to 60mm and Ballina 25mm to 40mm.

"At times the rainfall could appear heavy at times and there may be some thunderstorm activity tonight as well as tomorrow,” Ms Woodhouse said.

"With the thunderstorm comes possible lightning strikes but with reasonable amount of rainfall, so if fire do start from this then not a high risk of fires starting.”

While the BOM is not expecting the devastation caused by ex-Cyclone Debbie in March, Ms Woodhouse said if the rain falls heavily enough, the Northern Rivers cause see some flooding.

"There is a risk of flash flooding, but this is not looking highly likely,” she said.

The BOM are predicting light rain from Wednesday.

NSW State Emergency Services media spokesperson, Janet Pettit said people need to be aware of conditions and take extra care on the roads.

Ms Pettit reminded residents and visitors never to cross flooded roads.

"Remember after such a long dry spell the roads will also be slippery, so take care and avoid unnecessary travel,” she said.

"And ahead of the predicted heavy rains if you can can safely clear out your gutters do so.” ,

The SES have online guides for dealing with flash flooding.