Rainfall figures show why we are flooding

The RJ Robertson Bridge at The Channon, over Rocky Creek, underwater.

A STAGGERING amount of rain has fallen on the Northern Rivers while most people were sleeping overnight.

There are major flood warnings in place for the Wilsons River at Lismore and minor to major flood warnings for the Richmond River.

There are also moderate to major flood warnings in place for the Brunswick River and Marshalls Creek.

In the Brunswick River catchment, a massive 272mm has fallen at Main Arm in the period from 6pm last night to 3am this morning, while 250mm has hit Chincogan in the same period.

Terania Creek, in the Wilsons River catchment had 288mm fall from 6pm to 3am, while The Channon copped a further 265mm.

In the Richmond River catchment area, Casino recorded 126.2mm from 6pm to 3am and Green Pigeon had 185mm fall.