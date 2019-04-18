Menu
STRONG EFFORT: Hopes are high for the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club team which is competing at the Australian Dragon Boat Federation Australian Championships at Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra this weekend.
STRONG EFFORT: Hopes are high for the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club team which is competing at the Australian Dragon Boat Federation Australian Championships at Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra this weekend.
Sport

Rainbow Dragons hopeful ahead of 'massive event'

Jackie Munro
by
18th Apr 2019 9:00 AM
HOPES are high for the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club team ahead of the Australian Dragon Boat Federation Australian Championships at Lake Burley Griffin, Canberra this weekend.

Club publicity officer Monica Wilcox said the championships were a "massive event”, with 168 crews competing on Thursday and 233 crews on Good Friday, and "plenty of work has gone into the lead-up to the nationals”.

The team has been training rigorously over recent months in preparation for the championships, with members aiming to improve on their 2018 results, which saw the club bring home a bronze medal.

The Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club team, which consists of 22 women and eight men, was selected to carry the flag for New South Wales at the opening ceremony on Wednesday.

Club president Libby Woodbry will represent the state as the flag-bearer.

The club will compete in the Senior B category, for those over 50 years of age, in mixed and women's events in 500m races on Thursday, as well as 200m races on Good Friday.

Eight club members has been selected for the Far North Coast NSW Regional team, which will compete in the 'State vs State Championships' on Easter Saturday.

The competition schedule is tight, with more than 80 races each day with very fast turnaround.

Mrs Wilcox said the club are hopeful about their prospects in Canberra, following a recent gold medal win at an event in Broadwater, Queensland, which saw the women's team victorious against "younger, very strong finalists” from Queensland.

