Rainbow dragon boat crew wins battle on the water

ALL SMILES: The Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club team that won the Battle of the Paddle at Carrara.

ON SUNDAY the Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club's crew of 36 took on the giants of the South Eastern Queensland dragon boat competition and brought home a winner's trophy.

Gold Coast's Broadwater Dragon Club hosted the Battle of the Paddle at Carrara and it is where clubs suss-out their competition for the Australian Championships, in Canberra, in April.

Rainbow Dragons are now on their radar. In a field of 14 crews Rainbow Dragon's women's 20s team performed strongly, placing first and second in the heats earning them a place in the final. They took on Manly, Sunshine Coast and Currumbin - three powerhouse clubs with formidable reputations and won.

Rainbow Dragons took up racing at the event three years ago and have quickly advanced from the regional crew trailing the strong and somewhat younger, well polished Queensland crews to strong performances with some very narrow finishes in Womens 20's and 10's, Mixed 20's and Open/Mens 10's events.

This regatta was seen as building the racing the skills of the teams going to the Australian Championships, but it was also a significant time for new club members, regatta rookies (first race and they're hooked) and one sweep upgrading his qualifications. He is now Level 3 - no more supervision required and now regatta ready.

While the club is buzzing from this win and excitement is escalating for Wellington International Regatta and the Australian Championships, there will be a come-and-try session at 5.30pm on February 20 at Shaws Bay, via Pop Denison Park, East Ballina.